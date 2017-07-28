George Clooney Slams Paparazzi For Publishing Photos Of His Twins

It's perfectly understandable for celebrities to want to keep their family lives private, especially when it comes to their children. But with paparazzi members eager to get the perfect shot, it can be hard to keep your family out of the public eye. So when a French magazine published paparazzi photos of his twins on its cover, George Clooney slammed the news outlet.
From Clooney's statement, it sounds like the photographers went to extreme lengths to capture images of his kids.
"Over the last week, photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree, and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home," George Clooney said in an emailed statement provided to Refinery29 and other outlets. "Make no mistake: The photographers, the agency, and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."
The photos were reportedly taken at Clooney's Lake Como estate. So if the Clooneys are planning to take legal action against Voici, it would likely be through Italian authorities.
George and Amal Clooney haven't released an official photo of their twins, Ella and Alexander, THR notes. The babies were born on June 6.
Hopefully, Clooney's statement will make similar outlets and paparazzi members rethink their strategy. Fans are eager to see photos of their favorite stars and their children — but that should never come with an invasion of privacy. The Clooneys will share photos of Ella and Alexander if and when they're ready to; until then, we (and the paps) should give them some space.
