Story from Pop Culture

Amal & George Clooney Had Their Twins & Twitter Had The Funniest Reaction

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.
The twins are finally here. No, not Beyoncé's, but the other most anticipated twosome in Hollywood. As of this afternoon, Amal and George Clooney are proud parents of twins, Alexander and Ella. And yes, those names are perfect.
To announce their little bundle of twin joys — who are officially Geminis, how fitting — the Clooneys released a witty statement to People. "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," the statement from George's publicist read. "Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
Advertisement
But, when it came to #jokes, Twitter was ready and waiting to give its humorous 140-character take on the Clooney twins. "George and Amal Clooney had their twins," one person wrote, "so I guess that means there are a couple more beautiful people in the world now." Yep, basically.
Some were excited by the names the Clooneys chose for their kid and couldn't help getting a jab in at other Hollywood parents. "Aww George and Amal Clooney had their twins," one person wrote, "and have called them Ella and Alexander...how cute and normal." Others on Twitter were upset to hear the twins' names weren't something more topical. "When you find out George and Amal Clooney didn't name one of the twins Covfefe," another wrote. The sad Yoda gif being a nice touch, for sure.
Keeping with the Star Wars theme, Darth Vader tweeted, "George Clooney's wife gave birth to twins. In related news, I am no longer the galaxy's most handsome father of twins." Of course, Vader would totally write "George Clooney's wife" instead of Amal's name. Get with the times, Darth.
Unfortunately, he wasn't the only person who seemed to be stuck in a galaxy far, far away since too many announcements referred to Amal as George Clooney's wife. This included the Associated Press, which tweeted, "BREAKING: Publicist says Amal Clooney, wife of George Clooney, gave birth to twins Ella and Alexander on Tuesday."
Luckily, some on Twitter were there to correct this: "I think you mean Amal Clooney, noted human rights lawyer, gave birth to twins. #FixedItForYou"
Advertisement
One of the best, though, may have been a play on the title of one of Clooney's movies: "Congratulations to the Clooney family on the safe arrival of Ocean's Two." Now that's a franchise we could get behind.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series