George and Amal Clooney had their twins, so I guess that means there are a couple more beautiful people in the world now.— Jamie Lynn ??♀️ (@jamielynn8282) June 6, 2017
Congratulations to the Clooney family on the safe arrival of Ocean's Two! ? https://t.co/oJtO4G0BSA— Clare Blanchard (@CBcrime) June 6, 2017
I think you mean Amal Clooney, noted human rights lawyer, gave birth to twins. #FixedItForYou— tetisheri (@tetisheri1972) June 6, 2017
When you find out George and Amal Clooney didn't name one of the twins Covfefe Clooney... pic.twitter.com/yopByDOVcN— Chris Dmytriw (@chrisdmytriw1) June 6, 2017
George Clooney's wife gave birth to twins. In related news, I am no longer the galaxy's most handsome father of twins— Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) June 6, 2017
International Human Rights lawyer Amal Clooney is happy after giving birth to twins. Her husband is pleased too. pic.twitter.com/f5KNfQA8CZ— Monaco Beach (@Monaco_Beach) June 6, 2017
Congratulations to Amal Clooney, the human rights lawyer, and her husband on the birth of their twins.— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 6, 2017
Aww George and Amal Clooney had their twins and have called them Ella and Alexander...how cute and normal??— Erica (@Erica_OMx) June 6, 2017
George and Amal Clooney gave their children normal names. I'd expect nothing less of a human rights lawyer and her husband.— Brittany G (@Fibby1123) June 6, 2017
When you find out George Clooney is your dad #GeorgeClooney pic.twitter.com/12eoJ7wmvY— Martin Marson (@Marson099) June 6, 2017
George Clooney is going to be needing that #Nespresso #coffee for those late nights with the twins #congratulations— fiona hoareau (@FionaHoareau) June 6, 2017