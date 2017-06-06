Where Were George & Amal Clooney's Twins Born?

Hollywood's leading man and his powerhouse human rights lawyer wife have earned important new titles: dad and mom! George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins on Tuesday, June 6, ushering in an exciting new venture for the first-time parents. Amal, who announced her pregnancy back in February, wed the actor in October of 2014, solidifying their status as a power couple. Now it seems that the "power couple" has turned into a "power family," —there's no way that babies Ella and Alexander will be underachievers. One thing they will also be? Brits!
The Clooney twins were reportedly born in London, where George and Amal were residing prior to the birth. The Clooneys have a mansion in the English countryside, where President Obama came to visit the expectant mother just one week before she gave birth. The couple has actually kept a pretty low-profile in England while preparing for their twins, and the last time that the pair made a public appearance together was at the London premiere of The Promise back in April. Of course, that makes sense: if there's any time that Amal deserved some R&R away from the spotlight, it was during her last few months of pregnancy.
So far no details have been released about which London hospital hosted the birth of the Clooney twins. However, it makes sense that Amal and George would want to settle down in London, at least for the time being. Amal was raised in London, and the city is a bit more low-key for celebs than, say, the paparazzi-filled Los Angeles. If privacy is paramount for the new parents, than London is likely a good pick — especially if they already have a huge house for their little ones to play in.
The twins' time in London doesn't necessarily mean that the family will face challenges should Amal and George decide to move back to the United States. Because Amal is a British citizen and George is an American citizen, Ella and Alexander will (most likely) be born with dual citizenship.
The real question: will the twins grow up with an English accent? Only time will tell!
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about kids or not, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
