Update: Multiple anonymous sources confirm to People that the Clooneys are indeed expecting twins. "They’re all very happy," said a source. This story was originally published at 3:50 p.m. Last week, the world was straight up shook when Beyoncé announced she was expecting twins. Now, news of another megawatt star expecting a double bundle of joy in 2017 has hit. And we cannot even handle it. On Thursday, The Talk host Julie Chen reported that Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins. Chen alleged that she can confirm the pregnancy of the 39-year-old human rights lawyer, who tied the knot with George Clooney, 55, in September 2014. She also said she can confirm that the babies are due in June. Neither George or Amal has commented on the pregnancy reports, so we can't definitively confirm them just yet. But 2017 is shaping up to be a banner year for celebrity pregnancies. Check out the clip for yourself, below. We will update this post should the couple confirm or deny the story.
