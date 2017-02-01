Leave it to Beyoncé and her Beyhive to give "twins" serious Twitter cred. Within just a few minutes of Queen B posting a Mother Earth-like announcement on Instagram, "twins" became the top trend on Twitter. In the two hours since the announcement, the social network has seen over 400,000 mentions of "twins." To put that in perspective, in 2016, the most number of mentions that "twins" received in a single day was 150,000. Twins haven't been this cool since Lindsay Lohan embodied dual roles as Hallie Parker and Annie James in 1998's The Parent Trap. Now, everyone wants to be one of Beyoncé's twins. Note: If you are already a living, breathing human being, you can't be in Beyoncé's womb right now. That is not physically possible.
can I die and be rebirthed as one of beyoncé's twins please and thank you— James Charles (@jamescharles) February 1, 2017
Twitter reports that within 45 minutes of the Lemonade singer announcing her upcoming #twins, users sent half a million tweets. At the topic's peak, a staggering 17,000 tweets were sent per minute. It's fitting that Beyoncé is the first celeb to break Twitter in 2017. In 2016, #lemonade was the most popular food hashtag, because of Queen B. So far, she's already propelled #twins to major Twitter fame. And, of course, she's been one of the only people to make something that isn't related to politics popular on the platform.
