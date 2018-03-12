The youngest brother of Jared Kushner has donated $50,000 to the anti-gun violence March for Our Lives, Axios reported Sunday.
Josh Kushner, the 32-year-old sibling of the White House senior adviser and longterm boyfriend of model Karlie Kloss, is a lifelong Democrat who reportedly didn't vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. And it's not the first time he has aligned himself with an otherwise liberal cause, either. In January 2017, just one day after the inauguration of President Trump, he was spotted at the Women's March in Washington, D.C.
The March for Our Lives is bound to take place on March 24 in nearly 700 locations across the globe. The event was organized by survivors of the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL that left 17 dead on Feb. 14.
Josh Kushner is not the only high-profile player who has donated to the anti-gun violence rally: The march has also received the support of people and brands such as Oprah Winfrey, Amal and George Clooney, and Gucci.
March for Our Lives is part of the students' larger call for better gun safety measures which, besides the protest, has also included organizing nationwide walkouts, putting pressure on corporations and Congress, and asking people to register to vote.
So far, it looks like the teen activists are succeeding in their efforts: On Friday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a sweeping gun control bill into law. The students praised the Republican governor, calling the legislation "step one." And on Sunday night, the Trump administration released a proposal to arm and train certain school personnel and backed a bill to improve criminal background checks at the time of a firearm sale. (However, the White House shifted away from the idea of increasing the minimum age to buy certain guns from 18 to 21.)
Whether the teenagers and their community can push lawmakers to pass other sensible gun safety measures remains to be seen. But if there's something we can be sure of is that their efforts are making history either way.
