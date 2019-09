Gucci Takes A Stand Against Gun Violence

The company also said that "we stand with March For Our Lives and the fearless students across the country who demand that their lives and safety become a priority. We have all been directly or indirectly impacted by these senseless tragedies, and Gucci is proud to join this movement with a donation of US$ 500,000." The company joins George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey who have donated $500,000 to the March. The March for Our Lives takes places March 24 in Washington, D.C. and cities around the country.