Gucci's Pre-Fall Collaboration Is Predicting The Biggest Trend Of 2018

Fashion has a funny way of making the ordinary extraordinary: take Vetements' reinterpretation of the DHL logo, or Heron Preston's take on New York's Department of Sanitation uniform, for example. Now, Gucci is stepping up to the plate with its latest pre-fall collection, which features a collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB). The collection, shot by horror film director, Dario Argento, is set against spooky backdrops around Rome. The looks are extravagant and have the same outlandish, textural Gucci-flare we've come to love, but when paired with a New York Yankees baseball cap, they feel more approachable. It almost makes us ask ourselves: Are Gucci girls just like us?
Repping your favorite sports team may feel ordinary to non-super-fans, but as a young non-sports fan, the team I cheered for (if any) was determined by who had the cutest mascot (go tigers or dolphins always, regardless of sport!). Still, I always wanted to rep something. And now that Gucci has given sports paraphernalia its moment in the spotlight, we have a feeling we're about to see NFL, NBA, MLB, or any other organizations (including ones that aren't even real, like Riccardo Tisci's collaboration with NikeLab) pieces everywhere. Before that happens, we've rounded up 12 items to help you get ahead of the trend. Now all you need is a foot-long hot dog (yum!).