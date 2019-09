Gucci's Pre-Fall Collaboration Is Predicting The Biggest Trend Of 2018

Repping your favorite sports team may feel ordinary to non-super-fans, but as a young non-sports fan, the team I cheered for (if any) was determined by who had the cutest mascot (go tigers or dolphins always, regardless of sport!). Still, I always wanted to rep something. And now that Gucci has given sports paraphernalia its moment in the spotlight, we have a feeling we're about to see NFL, NBA, MLB, or any other organizations (including ones that aren't even real, like Riccardo Tisci's collaboration with NikeLab) pieces everywhere. Before that happens, we've rounded up 12 items to help you get ahead of the trend. Now all you need is a foot-long hot dog (yum!).