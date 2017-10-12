So This Is What Riccardo Tisci Has Been Up To…

Designer Riccardo Tisci has kept a bit of a low profile since stepping down from his role as creative director of Givenchy in February. Save for being embroiled in rumors that he'd be replacing Donatella Versace at Versace, he's left the fashion industry wondering: What's next?
Thus far, his post Givenchy-life has included a vacation to Puglia for Madonna's birthday, designing an epic custom Nike look for Maria Sharapova's US Open comeback, and hosting a Dante's Inferno-themed Milan Fashion Week party for Vogue Italia. And though we still have no update on when he'll make his way back to ready-to-wear or couture, Tisci's partnership with NikeLab is still going strong.
Available Thursday in New York City, in Paris October 20, and online October 21 is the latest NikeLab x RT collection, titled "Victorious Minotaurs." The name is a fictional basketball team he created specifically for the offering, which celebrates the brand's global partnership with the NBA; the campaign imagery features players D'Angelo Russell (Brooklyn Nets) and Kelsey Plum (San Antonio Stars), alongside models like Halima Aden and Duckie Thot.
“I live for sports," Tisci said in a press release. "There's always been sportswear in my style, and I believe the mix of sport, street, and elegance is really good.” And this selection, which includes seven womenswear pieces, combines all three to a T. Click on to see just how good it looks.