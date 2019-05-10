Skip navigation!
24 White Sneakers You Need To Dirty Up, ASAP
by
Ray Lowe
More from Nike
Fashion
LeBron James’ Latest Nike Sneaker Was Designed Exclusively By Women
Channing Hargrove
May 10, 2019
Workout Clothes
Nike Free Is Back — Here's What They Feel Like In Workouts
Cory Stieg
Mar 25, 2019
Fashion
Serena Williams Ruled The Court In Another Jumpsuit
Channing Hargrove
Jan 15, 2019
Dedicated Feature
Nike's New Campaign Showcases Some Pretty Inspiring People (...
The word "hero" gets thrown around a lot. This week alone, we've seen it used to describe the ass-kicking protagonist in a new action flick, a courier
by
Kelly Agnew
Cyber Monday
Nike's Epic Cyber Monday Deals Are Here & We Want Everything
If "all you want is Nikes," as Frank Ocean would say, you're in luck, because the fitness brand's Black Friday sale and Cyber Monday sales are pretty
by
Cory Stieg
Fashion
SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Stylist Just Created Your Next Fave O...
Dianne Garcia, the go-to stylist for Kendrick Lamar, SZA and other Top Dawg Entertainment artists, is now bringing her magic to the masses via a
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Jenifer Lewis Wore Nike To The Emmys To “Say Thank You”
Actress Jenifer Lewis walked the Emmys red carpet early Monday evening in an unexpected outfit: custom head-to-toe Nike. Lewis, who plays an outspoken,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Nike & The Most Infamous Normcore Cult Suicide Of All Time
All summer long, Refinery29 will be examining cults from every angle: pop culture, fashion, food, beauty, and their controversial origins. Let’s dig
by
Alden Wicker
Celebrity Style
Nike Sales Spike After
That
Colin Kaepernick Ad
When Nike announced that its newest 30th anniversary campaign star was unsigned athlete-activist Colin Kaepernick, critics took to social media to decry
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
Colin Kaepernick Stars In Nike’s “Just Do It” Anniversary Campaign
On Monday, Nike kicked off its 30th-anniversary campaign for its now iconic slogan “Just Do It” starring athletes like Serena Williams, LeBron James,
by
Channing Hargrove
Workout Clothes
16 Fitness Sales To Hit Up This Labor Day
On Labor Day, you're probably not planning on sweating, working out, moving, or laboring at all — and that is absolutely what you're supposed to do on
by
Cory Stieg
Fashion
Serena Williams Talks Wearing Nike X Off-White To The U.S. Open
Virgil Abloh isn’t letting his new job as the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton keep him from pumping out those collaborations. Earlier
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Why I’ll Never Let My Blowout Keep Me From Running Again
I arrived at Nike’s headquarters to start a six-week 10K training program with a fresh blowout. Honestly, it's rare to see me without my hair
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
How I Trained For A 10K Without Washing My Natural Hair Every Day
Signing up to train for a 10K with Nike was a crazy idea for me, mostly because I had never run long distance before. Like, ever. The extent of my running
by
Arianna Davis
Workout Clothes
Think Nike Shoes Are Bad For Running? Their Latest Launch Might C...
To help you find workout gear that's as functional as it is stylish, we're trying out the latest products and letting you know how they fare when we put
by
Cory Stieg
Fashion
Fact-Checking Kanye West’s Yeezy Twitter Rant
Kanye West is back on Twitter. Since last Thursday, to the exhaustion of his fans, the “Life Of Pablo” rapper has been updating his account with a
by
Channing Hargrove
Fitness
We Worked Out In The New Nike Epic React Flyknit Sneakers & Here&...
To help you find workout gear that's as functional as it is stylish, we're trying out the latest products and letting you know how they fare when we put
by
Cory Stieg
Fashion
Nike Just Created A Fantasy Sneaker Destination For Women
Nike is changing the way its female customers shop for sneakers in what is typically considered a male-driven industry. According to the athletic brand,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Nike's New Collection Reimagines Two Iconic Styles For Women
Sneakers are in. Over the past few years, we've seen the concept of the It shoe veer away from high heels and thigh-high boots to comfortable,
by
Laia Garcia
Fashion
Nike Has Finally Released Its Performance Hijabs For Muslim Athletes
Update: On Friday, Nike has made its long-awaited Hijab Pro collection available for Muslim women worldwide. The brand has been developing the line with
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
H&M & Nike Support Stella McCartney's Campaign To Reduce Fas...
On Tuesday evening at London's Victoria & Albert Museum, designer Stella McCartney and Dame Ellen MacArthur cohosted the launch of a sustainability
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
These Rainbow Nike Air Maxes Are The First Of Their Kind
While we’re used to looking to Instagram to discover the latest thing we absolutely need, we were not at all mentally prepared for seeing the newest
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Kate Middleton Is Wearing Nike Air Vapormax Flyknits
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge was in London, performing her royal duties as usual, visiting the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Travis Scott Just Confirmed His Collaboration With Nike
For months, it feels like Travis Scott has been teasing a collaboration with Nike. Is he cooking up something with the athletic brand? Or isn’t he? What
by
Channing Hargrove
Tech
Nike Is Reinventing How You Shop For Limited Edition Products
At this point, the words "limited edition" at your favorite brands mean one of two things: You'll either wait in line for hours, nervously praying the
by
Madeline Buxton
Fashion
So This Is What Riccardo Tisci Has Been Up To...
Designer Riccardo Tisci has kept a bit of a low profile since stepping down from his role as creative director of Givenchy in February. Save for being
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Bella Hadid Gives A Sneak Peek At The Hyped Up Nike x Off-White C...
Why did the model cross the road? Because she was rocking a pair of unreleased sneakers, and showing early access is one of the biggest ways to flex
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Fashion
Our Favorite '90s Sneaker Just Got A
Sparkly
Upgrade
Grab your wallets. Put your electricity bill on hold. And brace your savings account for the possible hit it's about to take come September 7, after you
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Nike's Classic Kicks Just Got A Colorful Update
If you thought the original Nike Cortez was good, the latest iteration is sure to impress. On the heels of the success of its perforated white leather
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Nike Just Launched An Entire Millennial Pink Collection
What are two things millennials can't live without? Nike, and the color pink, of course. So when we got word that the brand was launching an
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
