Fact-Checking Kanye West’s Yeezy Twitter Rant

Kanye West is back on Twitter. Since last Thursday, to the exhaustion of his fans, the “Life Of Pablo” rapper has been updating his account with a stream of social consciousness posted at a rapid-fire pace. He let us know that he’s back in the studio, working on his eighth album, as well as Nas’ latest project (and Kid Cudi and Teyana Taylor's too).
But between sharing that his wife thinks he needs to clarify he doesn’t agree with everything Trump does and that his five-year-old daughter North found a ladybug, ‘Ye let us in on just how well his Yeezy Season clothing line is doing — at least, how well it's doing according to the world of Kanye. And while we know Yeezy's collection have been met with high demand — and even higher resale prices — we're seeing how many of his claims are actually true.