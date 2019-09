Fact-Checking Kanye West’s Yeezy Twitter Rant

But between sharing that his wife thinks he needs to clarify he doesn’t agree with everything Trump does and that his five-year-old daughter North found a ladybug, ‘Ye let us in on just how well his Yeezy Season clothing line is doing — at least, how well it's doing according to the world of Kanye. And while we know Yeezy's collection have been met with high demand — and even higher resale prices — we're seeing how many of his claims are actually true.