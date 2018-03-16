Kanye West Is Getting Sued Over His Yeezy Season 5 Camo Print

Awww, Ye, how does it feel, and so soon after your wife put Saint Laurent on blast for their "inspired" set? We don't think cloning the logos out of this print changes it enough for fair use... apparently neither does @realtreeoutdoors . Maybe don't ghost on them next time they tell you collabs cost money? Lol • #yeezy #kanye #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kkw #kuwtk #realtree #realtreecamo #camo #camouflage #hunting #sport #streetwear #lawsuit #copyright #intellectualproperty #iplaw #graphicdesign #photography #outdoorphotography #yeezyseason3 #yeezyseason5 #yeezyseason6 #paparazzi #ootd #wiwt #dietprada

