Kanye West Is Getting Sued Over His Yeezy Season 5 Camo Print

Well, this is awkward. Just weeks after Kim Kardashian-West took to Instagram to insinuate that Saint Laurent’s fall 2018 runway show ripped off her husband’s floating stage set-up from his Saint Pablo tour, another brand is suing Kanye West over a his use of camouflage in his Yeezy Season 5 collection. But it’s not what or who you think.
Awww, Ye, how does it feel, and so soon after your wife put Saint Laurent on blast for their "inspired" set? We don't think cloning the logos out of this print changes it enough for fair use... apparently neither does @realtreeoutdoors . Maybe don't ghost on them next time they tell you collabs cost money? Lol • #yeezy #kanye #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kkw #kuwtk #realtree #realtreecamo #camo #camouflage #hunting #sport #streetwear #lawsuit #copyright #intellectualproperty #iplaw #graphicdesign #photography #outdoorphotography #yeezyseason3 #yeezyseason5 #yeezyseason6 #paparazzi #ootd #wiwt #dietprada
Jordan Outdoor Enterprises, a Columbus, Georgia-based manufacturer and marketer of camo clothing has filed a lawsuit against West alleging the rapper used an unauthorized copy of its Realtree collection as the print on Yeezy Season 5’s hoodies, bomber jackets, shirts, cargo pants, and thigh-high boots. The case is made especially messy because, according to People, someone from Yeezy Season’s team reached out to Jordan Outdoor Enterprises in March 2016 to ask about the pattern, but communication stopped after the sporting company brought up licensing. Jordan Enterprises is also saying that West’s label removed trademarks from the original camo print.
Advertisement
At the time West presented his version in February 2017 during New York Fashion Week it was alongside the neutrals and earth tones we’ve come to expect from him as a designer and on Kardashian, his muse — a pretty big first for his label, which is in partnership with Adidas.
We've reached out to Yeezy and Jordan Outdoor Enterprises for comment and will update this post if/when we hear back.
Advertisement