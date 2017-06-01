Why Kanye West Is Fascinated With This 5'1" Model

While the fashion industry love has raised her profile in certain circles, the secret to Blue's popularity is a lot more down-to-earth than that. The model has attracted a following (582K+ on Instagram alone) for her signature off-duty style, which she says almost always includes one of the following three items: 1) "A good pair of leggings;" 2) "A super-fitted bodycon dress to show off those curves;" and 3) "A comfy oversized hoodie." They're not just her reliable go-tos, they're pieces she says she couldn't live without. And, when it comes to the age-old idea of "dressing for your body type," Blue gives zero fucks.