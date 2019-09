Why Kanye West Is Fascinated With This 5'1" Model

"I met Kanye [West] at his fitting for Yeezy Season 1," Blue says, noting that she was first cast as just a fit model. "What was supposed to be a casting for me turned into day one of working with Kanye." After appearing on stage in a full body stocking, bra top, nude underwear, and heels covered by knee-high socks , her fate was sealed as the ultimate Yeezy woman: She's since walked in the brand's subsequent shows, even becoming known as " the model who took her heels off " during Season 4. "I love working with 'Ye," she adds. "This job is so much easier when you work with genuinely good people who want to create dope stuff, and that's exactly what working with Kanye is like."