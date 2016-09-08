On Wednesday, Kanye West held a fashion show on New York City's Roosevelt Island for his footwear line Yeezy Season 4, and there were a few technical difficulties.
On top of guests complaining about the bus ride over to the island and the Kardashians arriving late, some models experienced major footwear mishaps, Entertainment Tonight reported. Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian even had to help one model off the stage. Up until that moment, though, she kept it cool and walked on.
One person tweeted "something is wrong" with a video of the model wobbling.
something is wrong #YeezySeason4 pic.twitter.com/7p5HMJFmjA— hailey (@riseupkordei) September 7, 2016
Kylie Jenner defended her on Twitter, saying, "I'm so proud of her. She didn't want to disappoint and she fuckin pulled through and tried her best."
"Her heel broke. It's not her fault," she wrote in another tweet.
@KylieJenner This is what people should see instead of judging people who did everything to give their best pic.twitter.com/hBa3tqq1IZ— Kylie Jenner Stan (@weIovekylie) September 7, 2016
Her heel broke. It's not her fault https://t.co/w6g9bCS0ID— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 7, 2016
Tyga's alleged ex, Amina Blue, also had some problems and removed her shoes during the show. Several models ended up resting on the ground, worn out from the heat.
Model undone by the heat at Yeezy. pic.twitter.com/vaZlisrMdm— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 7, 2016
The show obviously posed quite a few challenges for the models, and all of them impressed us by pulling through.
