On Wednesday, Kanye West held a fashion show on New York City's Roosevelt Island for his footwear line Yeezy Season 4 , and there were a few technical difficulties.On top of guests complaining about the bus ride over to the island and the Kardashians arriving late, some models experienced major footwear mishaps, Entertainment Tonight reported. Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian even had to help one model off the stage. Up until that moment, though, she kept it cool and walked on.One person tweeted "something is wrong" with a video of the model wobbling.