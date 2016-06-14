Tyga's Ferraris are red, violets are blue, where is Demi Rose and who is Amina Blue?
Never mind about the rhyme, who is Amina Blue and why did Tyga just post a picture of her on his Instagram?
So Tyga is... the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner and um, well, quite a mediocre rapper, who has a child with Blac Chyna – who's best friends with Amber Rose and is now dating Rob Kardashian. Amber Rose used to date Kanye (#fingersinthebootyassbitch) but is now friends with Kim since they took a selfie together and that's the most legitimate way to say "we're all good now." Tyga was for one hot minute dating British model Demi Rose and when we say dating, we mean buying her lots of things in designer shops, so they were like, really seriously dating. Got it?
Back to Amina Rose and this picture. And we know what you're thinking: "Why when I do wet-look hair, do I look like Steve Buscemi?" Us too. But it's not an issue the hypnotically beautiful Amina has to contend with. Let's break it down...
Firstly, Amina posts a decent selfie. The beauty is half Pakistani, half German.
Secondly, that's 13.5K likes. A large amount of our annual salary, in likes. Cool. Oh and she walked in Yeezy's second show, awks.
Drum roll... she's a model. Even though she's 5'1", Carine Roitfeld shot her for CR book. She reportedly has an 18 inch waist.
She's got some intense tattoos.
And she's a devout vegan.
