Yeezy Season 5 Is Coming, But That’s Not All

Kanye West is not letting 2016 get the best of him. According to Page Six, a source (Ms. Jonathan, is that you?) revealed the rapper-cum-designer is prepping a Yeezy Season 5 collection for New York Fashion Week in February. But that's not all. Apparently, he's going full-speed ahead with the project, plus "another apparel line." The news, of course, comes only a short time after West's swift hospital stint. We're assuming this mysterious collection is the full range of West's idea that Calabasas is fashion's next hottest craze — or, as he and Drake put on a billboard last year, "the new Abu Dhabi." (We've reached out to West's camp for confirmation, and will update when we hear back). Pictured here, West performs on his Saint Pablo tour in a pair of Adidas trackpants that read 'Calabasas' down the side. In September of last year, wife Kim Kardashian teased new Yeezy sneakers and Calabasas-branded merch on Snapchat. But, any thought of West designing clothes immediately reminds us of the blistering shit storm that was Yeezy Season 4. If you can stomach the nostalgia, West's last presentation led editors, bloggers, stylists, and showgoers alike on a wild goose chase to New York's renovated Roosevelt Island. The entire ordeal took a reported five hours from start to finish, and spandex-clad models were seen fainting, taking their shoes off, and sweating profusely in the sweltering mid-80s weather. That being said, we're surprised — and not surprised — that West is moving forward with another Yeezy attempt as planned. Regardless of your feelings about Kanye West the rapper or Kanye West the designer, his tenacity and unwavering desire to maintain his seat among the fashion crowd is impressive. However, we can only
hope pray that his next offering goes a lot smoother than last season's: That is, a fresh crop of athluxury that won't include pointlessly high price tags or the stinging disapproval of the style elite. Fingers crossed!
