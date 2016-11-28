Kim Kardashian is reportedly taking good care of her husband Kanye West while he's in the hospital, proving she lives by the vow "in sickness and in health."
Less than two months after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room, West canceled his Saint Pablo tour after behaving erratically at several concerts. Shortly after, West was reportedly hospitalized for exhaustion, and for his "own health and safety." Fortunately for the "Famous" rapper, Kardashian is going above and beyond to make sure he's comfortable during his stay.
As reported by Us Weekly, the reality star is helping her husband get through this difficult time by feeding him and sleeping next to him in his hospital bed. According to the source for the magazine, Kardashian has "been amazing" and even spent Thanksgiving in the hospital, only leaving her husband's side to see the pair's children. The source also reports that she's "keeping a very close watch on him and not letting people disturb him," so as to allow West to receive the rest he definitely needs.
An insider told Us Weekly that Kardashian's recent robbery trauma may have had an impact on West's mental health as well. Kardashian herself has been keeping a low-profile since the October incident, choosing to remain off social media and halting public appearances. Though she had planned to attend the Angel Ball in NYC, the word of West's hospitalization sent Kardashian flying back to Los Angeles to care for her husband. A source claims that West was also affected by the robbery, stating: "The mere thought that anything could happen to [Kardashian] sent him in a tailspin. He wasn't sleeping and he was having nightmares about it."
There's a lot of love in the Kardashian-West family, and the care that Kardashian provides her husband will help make his road to recovery a lot smoother.
