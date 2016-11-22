The Kardashian-Jenner family is often criticized for being too self-involved. But Kris Jenner is telling the world that is definitely not the Kardashian way at all. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians mogul and famous matriarch revealed at last night's Angel Ball in New York City that her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian passed down his philanthropic ways to his children, and that they have followed in his footsteps somewhat "silently."
The charity gala, which benefits Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, honored the late attorney with a tribute video set to Kanye West's song "Only One." As reported by Entertainment Tonight, a Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew documented the event.
In her speech, Kris shared kind words about the late Kardashian, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003.
"One of the things [Robert] used to teach me and passed down to our children was about philanthropy and about giving and about doing it diligently, constantly, joyfully and generously... He taught me and them that no matter what you do in life... you give back and you do it without saying a word."
Also in attendance were Robert and Kris' children Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble and occasional KUWTK cast member Jonathan Cheban.
Kris, Khloé, and Kourtney later presented the foundation with a $250,000 check, which will be used to fund cancer research and new treatments. The Kardashians may be quiet about following their late patriarch's legacy, but their money certainly talks.
One Kardashian sister not in attendance was Kim, who has not made a public appearance since being held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room this October. Though ET reported that Kim was rumored to be attending the event, Page Six reports that the reality star flew back to Los Angeles to be with her husband Kanye West, who was recently hospitalized.
The charity gala, which benefits Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, honored the late attorney with a tribute video set to Kanye West's song "Only One." As reported by Entertainment Tonight, a Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew documented the event.
In her speech, Kris shared kind words about the late Kardashian, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003.
"One of the things [Robert] used to teach me and passed down to our children was about philanthropy and about giving and about doing it diligently, constantly, joyfully and generously... He taught me and them that no matter what you do in life... you give back and you do it without saying a word."
Also in attendance were Robert and Kris' children Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble and occasional KUWTK cast member Jonathan Cheban.
Kris, Khloé, and Kourtney later presented the foundation with a $250,000 check, which will be used to fund cancer research and new treatments. The Kardashians may be quiet about following their late patriarch's legacy, but their money certainly talks.
One Kardashian sister not in attendance was Kim, who has not made a public appearance since being held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room this October. Though ET reported that Kim was rumored to be attending the event, Page Six reports that the reality star flew back to Los Angeles to be with her husband Kanye West, who was recently hospitalized.
Advertisement