Last night, Kim Kardashian was set to make her first public appearance since being robbed at gunpoint in October. But just as her plane touched down in New York City, Page Six reports that she flew back to Los Angeles to be with husband Kanye West, who was hospitalized on Monday afternoon for exhaustion and sleep deprivation.
Kardashian was scheduled to attend the Angel Ball at New York's Cipriani Wall Street, where her late father, Robert Kardashian, was honored. Kris Jenner, and Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were in attendance at the benefit for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, which raises money for cancer research, People reports.
According to Page Six, Kim boarded a private plane at 5 a.m. in Los Angeles in order to make it to the ball. “But when she landed in New York, something was very wrong with Kanye. She turned around and headed straight back to L.A. to be at his side," a source told the site.
West had been acting erratically for the past week, making public rants against friends Beyoncé and Jay Z, and in support of president-elect Donald Trump. He canceled the remaining 22 dates of his Saint Pablo Tour on Monday. Later that afternoon, per NBC News, Los Angeles police responded to a medical welfare call, and West was hospitalized. A Billboard source said the rapper had been suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation, and he consented to hospitalization after consulting his doctor.
At the Angel Ball on Monday night, People reported that Kris Jenner was asked on the red carpet how her son-in-law was feeling. “Exhausted!” she said.
