After a week of bizarre antics, Kanye West has officially canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo Tour, as People reports. And his wife Kim Kardashian likely encouraged him to do so.
The "Famous" rapper has exhibited strange behavior in recent weeks, much of which was revealed during the recent leg of his tour. West cut short his November 3 concert in Los Angeles, citing vocal issues. Over the weekend, he walked out of his Sacramento concert after a mere 30 minutes, most of which he spent ranting about everything from Barack Obama and Donald Trump to Beyoncé rigging the VMAs. He then canceled his Sunday show at the Forum in Los Angeles — a makeup for the November 3 incident — just hours before it was scheduled to begin.
Now, West has canceled the 22 remaining shows on his tour. According to a source that spoke to People, the musician is suffering from exhaustion.
“He’s just exhausted," a source told the magazine of West's tour cancellation. "He’s been working around the clock on fashion design, both on his own line and the Adidas line. He’s a notorious workaholic, so balancing both that work — which is extremely important to him — and the rigors of the tour every night, it really wore him out.”
The source also mentioned that the artist may have taken some encouragement from his family, specifically his wife.
“I’m sure Kim and his family played a part in the decision... He's incredibly devoted to his family.”
Kardashian herself has been keeping a low profile since being held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room during an October robbery. The Kardashian-West family has certainly had a lot to deal with this fall, so perhaps a break is exactly what they need.
