Now, West has canceled the 22 remaining shows on his tour. According to a source that spoke to People, the musician is suffering from exhaustion.“He’s just exhausted," a source told the magazine of West's tour cancellation. "He’s been working around the clock on fashion design, both on his own line and the Adidas line. He’s a notorious workaholic, so balancing both that work — which is extremely important to him — and the rigors of the tour every night, it really wore him out.”The source also mentioned that the artist may have taken some encouragement from his family, specifically his wife.“I’m sure Kim and his family played a part in the decision... He's incredibly devoted to his family.”Kardashian herself has been keeping a low profile since being held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room during an October robbery. The Kardashian-West family has certainly had a lot to deal with this fall, so perhaps a break is exactly what they need.