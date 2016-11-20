Apparently, Kanye West Is Coming For Beyoncé Now

After showing up 90 minutes late to the show, West told the crowd that Beyoncé only agreed to perform at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards if "Formation" won Video Of The Year — which it did. This was something that hurt his feelings, being that his video for "Famous" was also up for that prize. He alleged that MTV told him about Beyoncé's deal "so I wouldn’t run onstage."
Before talking about his feelings, West chatted about President Barack Obama, saying he "couldn’t make America great because he couldn’t be him, be who he really was. Black men have been slaves. And Obama wasn’t allowed to do this and still win. He had to be perfect."
West then explained "being perfect don’t always change shit, bro," suggesting his own indiscretions have hurt him. "Hey, you know me — I went down for seven years of my life, of motherfuckers hating me for saying that Beyoncé had the best video," he said about his infamous 2009 VMA stage-rush.
This included not winning Video Of The Year at this year's VMAs. "Beyoncé, I was hurt," he said. "I put my career, my life, my public well-standing at risk when I talk to y’all like this. This is a moment in the matrix, bro. The vibes is back."
West made it clear to his fans, "now, don’t go tryin’ to diss Beyoncé, she is great," adding "Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people, we are all equal."
"But," he added, "sometimes, we be playing the politics too much and forgetting who we are, just to win. Fuck winning! Fuck looking cool! Fuck looking cool. Fuck being cool. Fuck all that, bruh."
West let the crowd know he was sent here to "give y’all my truth — even at the risk of my own life, even at the risk of my own success, my own career. I’ve been sent here to give y’all the truth."
And the truth was, he wanted Jay Z to get on the phone with him. "You still ain’t call me! Jay Z, call me! " he said. "Jay Z, I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head. Just call me! Talk to me like a man!"
According to Billboard, West also spoke out against Hillary Clinton and radio before ending the show after 30 minutes.
Right about now, I miss the old Kanye, the Beyoncé-had-the-best-video Kanye — and I'm not alone.
Twitter is already hailing the #KanyeIsOverParty, with many making it clear going after Beyoncé was the final straw. Some are supplying the music (Bey, of course) and the GIFs (So. Many. GIFs.), while others are just telling it like it is: "2004 Kanye wouldn't recognize 2016 Kanye."
