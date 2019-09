Apparently, Kanye West Is Coming For Beyoncé Now

After his latest rant, Kanye West has made himself an enemy of the Beyhive. West took a minute during his Sacramento, California, show to talk about Queen Bey. But as Idolator reported, he wasn't bowing down. Instead, he was on his "Trump shit."After showing up 90 minutes late to the show, West told the crowd that Beyoncé only agreed to perform at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards if "Formation" won Video Of The Year — which it did. This was something that hurt his feelings, being that his video for "Famous" was also up for that prize. He alleged that MTV told him about Beyoncé's deal "so I wouldn’t run onstage."Before talking about his feelings, West chatted about President Barack Obama, saying he "couldn’t make America great because he couldn’t be him, be who he really was. Black men have been slaves. And Obama wasn’t allowed to do this and still win. He had to be perfect."West then explained "being perfect don’t always change shit, bro," suggesting his own indiscretions have hurt him. "Hey, you know me — I went down for seven years of my life, of motherfuckers hating me for saying that Beyoncé had the best video," he said about his infamous 2009 VMA stage-rush.This included not winning Video Of The Year at this year's VMAs. "Beyoncé, I was hurt," he said. "I put my career, my life, my public well-standing at risk when I talk to y’all like this. This is a moment in the matrix, bro. The vibes is back."West made it clear to his fans, "now, don’t go tryin’ to diss Beyoncé, she is great," adding "Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people, we are all equal."