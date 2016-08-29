What just happened? Beyoncé lost, that's what happened.
Mere minutes after she rendered everyone in attendance at Madison Square Garden speechless with her epic live performance, Beyoncé's "Freedom," featuring Kendrick Lamar, was passed over for the Best Collaboration award. Instead, the Moonman went to Fifth Harmony, for “Work From Home," their summer anthem featuring Ty Dolla Sign.
Other nominees in this category included Ariana Grande featuring Lil Wayne, “Let Me Love You, Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For," and Rihanna featuring Drake, “Work."
No offense to Fifth Harmony — they're awesome, and based on the group's reaction, they were just as surprised to have outshone Beyonce. But seriously? Must we revisit this moment once again?
Beyoncé has had an incredible year. Lemonade goes beyond a simple album. It's a work of art, a social statement, a political cry. And "Freedom," with its hymns and beats reminiscent of Southern Baptist churches, is at the heart of the album's message. To ignore its impact is to deny its importance.
Needless to say, Twitter went a little berserk.
when Fifth Harmony beats out Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Rihanna pic.twitter.com/tgzTkcVf6T— lex (@truuuumoo) August 29, 2016
I love me some @FifthHarmony but how they out beat @Beyonce and @kendricklamar— Martez Baldwin (@lifesize_Teddy) August 29, 2016
Fifth Harmony won an award over Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar? Uh yeah sure okay #VMAs— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) August 29, 2016
Me when fifth harmony beat Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/fbSm7szNK9— Teet (@taintte) August 29, 2016
It's easy to fall down the rabbit hole of social media indignation — and it is definitely not always righteous. To be fair, Beyoncé did go on to win two of the most important awards of the night. "Hold Up" took home Best Female Video and Best Video of the Year went to "Formation." (What else?)
But come on guys, let's give the our queen her due. We can't just drool over her outfits, say she slays and turn our backs. If we commit, we commit all the way. Who the fuck do you think she is?
