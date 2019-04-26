Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Adidas
Dedicated Feature
Watch adidas’ New PrimeKnit Activewear In Action
by
Jennifer Mulrow
More from Adidas
Beauty
The Tiny Detail You Probably Missed In Beyoncé's Adidas-Themed Instagram
Megan Decker
Apr 26, 2019
Fashion
Reebok Addresses That Beyoncé Rumor About The Lack of Diversity
Channing Hargrove
Apr 8, 2019
Workout Clothes
Adidas Just Launched
Game Of Thrones
-Inspired Running Shoes
Cory Stieg
Mar 29, 2019
Dedicated Feature
How To Start A Career In Fashion, According To A Scandi Stylist
The world of fashion is thrilling, inspiring, and glamorous — but also incredibly daunting if you’ve chosen to make it your career. It’s easy to be
by
Helen Woltering
Dedicated Feature
If You Don't Know Fashion's Latest It Girl Havana Liu, ...
Socially aware. Unapologetically authentic. Radically open-minded. If you've been paying any attention to Generation Z, you likely know that the late-teen
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Kanye West Met The Ugandan President In Sweats & Gave Him Yeezys
Kanye West will not shut up. The musician has been incredibly vocal about what brands Kim Kardashian West should post on her Instagram, even going as far
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian To Turn Down $1 Million Fashion Deal
Wait a minute. It turns out there are some things that are off limits for Kim Kardashian West to post on her Instagram account for her 118 million
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Kanye West Is Finally Making Yeezys Available To Everyone
Kanye West talks a lot. His mind seemingly moves a mile a minute and words comes out of his mouth at rapid-fire speed. It's hard to keep up with and keep
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
We Spoke To Kylie Jenner About Style, Success, & '90s Nostalgia
Kylie Jenner was born 21 years ago. At the time, no one knew that this baby girl would grow up to become one of the most famous faces in the world.
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Dedicated Feature
Adidas' New Collection Of Pastel Sneakers Is Its Coolest Yet
Too often, it’s easy to feel defined by only one aspect of our lives — be it our job, a relationship, or our social persona. But as any woman knows,
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Dedicated Feature
We Just Found Your New Favorite Sneaker
Like chips and guac, sneakers and adidas is a classic pairing that just makes sense. Take the brand's latest footwear drop for instance: Featuring four
by
Alison Ives
Dedicated Feature
The Facts About Marine Plastic Pollution — & How You Can Help
There's no denying that marine plastic pollution is one of the greatest threats to our environment. According to new data, a staggering 1 million plastic
by
Brianna Arps
Celebrity Style
Birkin And All, Khloé Kardashian Is
Still
Just Like Us
"Everybody makes mistakes. Are you that perfect that you can't accept it?" Khloé Kardashian sings. This attitude, along with every #fact, is why we love
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Palace Makes Its First Foray Into Womenswear – & We Want It All
London-based skate label Palace may be known for dressing teenage boys up and down the country in shell suits and oversized logos, but today it dropped
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
The Artist Accusing Kanye West Of Plagiarism Speaks Out
On Sunday, fashion watchdog Diet Prada alerted its followers that more plagiarism was afoot in the Kardashian West household. “Another day, another
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Adidas x Alexander Wang Is Back — & It Might Be The Best Yet
Adidas Originals and New York cool kid Alexander Wang have returned with drop two (of season three) of their sportswear collaboration — and it's more
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Kanye West & Virgil Abloh Interned At Fendi, "Didn't Do Sh*t"
Since reactiviating his Twitter account two weeks ago, Kanye West has already amassed over 300 tweets. He literally will not shut up. When the rapper
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Fact-Checking Kanye West’s Yeezy Twitter Rant
Kanye West is back on Twitter. Since last Thursday, to the exhaustion of his fans, the “Life Of Pablo” rapper has been updating his account with a
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Adidas Originals' New Female-Focused Line Is Fire
When it comes to serving up street-style-ready threads and kicks we'll wear nonstop, we can always count on adidas Originals to follow through. A few
by
Allie Briggs
Fashion
Kanye West Is Getting Sued Over His Yeezy Season 5 Camo Print
Well, this is awkward. Just weeks after Kim Kardashian-West took to Instagram to insinuate that Saint Laurent’s fall 2018 runway show ripped off her
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Paris Hilton Promotes Yeezy Season 6 Dressed As Kim Kardashian
If Kanye West loved maybe one person as much as he loves Kanye West, we’d put our money on it being his wife, Kim Kardashian-West. His devotion to her
by
Channing Hargrove
Wellness
This New Adidas Campaign Celebrates Women Runners
On Sunday, tens of thousands of people will compete in the annual New York City Marathon; amongst them Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to officially run
by
Kimberly Truong
Fashion
Hold Up! More Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang Just Dropped
Turns out we won't have to wait much longer for more adidas Originals x Alexander Wang, as the third drop of Season 2 will arrive at 140 retailers on
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
The Backlash Against This Feminist Adidas Ad Is So Unnecessary
Back in January, Adidas launched an artsy, feminist campaign featuring incredibly badass women like Dej Loaf, Hannah Bronfman, and Adwoa Aboah. The
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
See Adidas x Alexander Wang’s Season 2 Drop 2
One of the great things about living in New York City is the constant access to everything and anything your heart desires, no matter the time of day. So
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Kanye West Is Rumored To Be Debuting Yeezy Season Six In Paris
Six years after Kanye West premiered his first clothing line, DW by Kanye West, in Paris, the rapper is ready to ball so hard in the City of Lights again.
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Raf Simons’ Latest Adidas Collaboration Is Out Now
Raf Simons is one busy man. Today, the Belgian designer is back with his ninth Adidas drop, featuring four avant-garde running sneakers that will set you
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Why Is Everyone Suing Forever 21 Over Stripes?
Yikes. Forever 21 is in hot water again. Though this time, it wasn’t because the fast-fashion retailer was accused of ripping of an indie clothing line
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Now Every Single State Has Its Own Adidas Running Sneaker
When we invited 10 female artists (plus a Refinery29 fashion editor) to create art inspired by each of the 50 states, we knew it was a tall order. Then we
by
Alison Ives
Fashion
Kendall Jenner Is Joining The Family Athleisure Business
Kylie Jenner may have disappointed Kanye West when she inked a deal with Puma last year, after the longtime Adidas collaborator assured his Twitter
by
Ana Colon
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted