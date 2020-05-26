When Alex Taylor, founder and captain of the women's basketball community Hoop York City, was first asked to help increase the presence of female players on a friend's court, she rallied 15 players for the event. Now, she's looking to recreate that initial feeling of togetherness and sisterhood on courts all across New York City.
As the subject of the third video in a five-part series supporting the adidas and iFundWomen initiative, which provides mentorship and grants to women who reimagine sport, Taylor explains why it's so important to create safe spaces for women to play basketball.
"The game of basketball is seen [as] for men," Taylor says. "We're constantly fighting for space. There have been times where I've showed up and an owner of the court looks at me like, You guys are playing here?"
Below, watch how Taylor's lifelong love of the sport turned into a full-on mission for equality — and how she's fostering camaraderie, one game at a time.