Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Adidas is partnering with iFundWomen to support and invest in women who reimagine sport — one safer court, stereotype-busting dance performance, or gender-bias-challenging app at a time. Meet five industry leaders who are changing the game.
Dedicated Feature
Basketball Has A Gender Problem. This Woman Is Fixing It, One Game At A Time.
Chelsea Peng
May 26, 2020
Dedicated Feature
It’s Time To Make Female Athletes The Protagonists Of Their Own Stories
Chelsea Peng
May 18, 2020
Dedicated Feature
Can Working Out According To Your Menstrual Cycle Boost Your Immune System?
Chelsea Peng
Mar 10, 2020
Adidas IWD
From Challenging Gender Bias To Creating Safer Courts, These Wome...
Give a woman a chance, and watch her rise to the occasion. But supplement opportunity with the necessary support and resources, and she’ll change the
by
Chelsea Peng
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted