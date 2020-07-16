Now, more than ever, small businesses like the ones featured in our film series supporting the adidas and iFundWomen initiative need our funding and support. Below, watch to see how Marisa Hamamoto, founder of Infinite Flow Dance, is reimagining sports, and please consider donating to or sharing her campaign here.
Marisa Hamamoto was in the middle of a college dance class when she experienced a spinal stroke that left her paralyzed from the neck down. Doctors told her what no dancer ever wants to hear: that she may never walk again. "In that moment, I thought my life was over," Hamamoto says. "Dancing was everything to me." Despite the odds, she was back on her feet a few months later. She returned to the studio with a renewed devotion to her craft and a vision for how to make the sport even better.
In the final installment of our film series supporting adidas and iFundWomen, an initiative providing mentorship and grants to women who reimagine sport, we meet Hamamoto, the founder of Infinite Flow Dance, a Los Angeles-based dance company made up of dancers with and without disabilities. Through her work, Hamamoto aims to integrate inclusion, diversity, and accessibility so fully that it becomes the new normal.
"Inclusion inspires innovation," she says. "By including people that are different into your space, that magic can happen."
Watch the video below to learn more about how Hamamoto is breaking down barriers and reshaping the future of dance.
