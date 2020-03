In a short film series supporting the adidas and iFundWomen initiative, which provides mentorship and grants to women who reimagine sport, we meet deserving industry leaders operating in five cities: the CEO of a fitness app that uses data and physiology to train you based on your menstrual cycle; the founder of a professional dance company made up of members with and without disabilities; a documentary filmmaker who started a festival celebrating women in sports; and entrepreneurs creating inclusive spaces for connection, community, and, yes, safe basketball-playing.