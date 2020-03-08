Give a woman a chance, and watch her rise to the occasion. But supplement opportunity with the necessary support and resources, and she'll change the world.
In a short film series supporting the adidas and iFundWomen initiative, which provides mentorship and grants to women who reimagine sport, we meet deserving industry leaders operating in five cities: the CEO of a fitness app that uses data and physiology to train you based on your menstrual cycle; the founder of a professional dance company made up of members with and without disabilities; a documentary filmmaker who started a festival celebrating women in sports; and entrepreneurs creating inclusive spaces for connection, community, and, yes, safe basketball-playing.
Starting International Women's Day, R29 and adidas will premiere all five videos here. So check back for a weekly dose of inspiration to get moving — in every sense of the phrase.