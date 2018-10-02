Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian To Turn Down $1 Million Fashion Deal

Wait a minute. It turns out there are some things that are off limits for Kim Kardashian West to post on her Instagram account for her 118 million followers — especially when her husband Kanye West is involved. The mother-of-three revealed this news to Ashley Graham on the plus-size model's debut episode of her new podcast, Pretty Big Deal.
Kardashian West told Graham she turned down an opportunity to do a sponsored Instagram post after talking it over with her husband. Had she done it, she would have been paid $1 million. "It is great money, but the brand was typically knockoff Yeezy, so I said let me ask Kanye how he feels about it," she said. Grateful for the act of solidarity, West gave the reality star a check for $1 million as a Mother's Day gift — the amount she would have made if she did the post — and granted her ownership percentage of his Yeezy clothing brand.
"He happened to be recording out of town and I get an envelope delivered to the door. I open the envelope and it is a million dollar check and a note saying, ‘Thank you for always supporting me and not posting,'" Kardashian West says, detailing the gift. "In the rest of the envelope, it was a full, thick contract to be an owner of Yeezy to my have my percentage," she added.
Kardashian West also admitted that she hesitated whether or not to actually cash her husband's check, but finally gave in to the temptation. "My mom was like, ‘Are you going to cash this?’ And I was like, ‘You better believe I am going to cash this!’ I have no shame. I did feel bad, but two days later, I was like, cashed!"
Now, as for what brand is "typically knockoff Yeezy," it is interesting that Kardashian West's sisters partnered with fast-fashion retailers PrettyLittleThing and Fashion Nova, but Kim hasn't. A quick glance at PrettyLittleThing's website shows an image that's eerily similar to the Yeezy aesthetic. The same can be said of Fashion Nova, so you're guess is as good as ours. But we know they've both got money to spend.
