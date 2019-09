Kanye West Is Finally Making Yeezys Available To Everyone

Well, it took three years, but West is finally making good on his promise. On Friday, the latest Yeezy launch — the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Triple White — will be available to everyone. According to a press release, for the first time ever, the Yeezy sneaker will be released in mass quantities. There are two ways to shop: A pre-sale on September 20 at both adidas.com/YEEZY and YEEZYSUPPLY.com/triple-white. And if you aren't able to get a pair then, you can try your luck during the official drop at adidas.com/YEEZY and YEEZYSUPPLY.com at 12 a.m. (midnight) EST on Friday September 21. Now if he can just do something about the cost...