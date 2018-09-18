Kanye West Is Finally Making Yeezys Available To Everyone

Kanye West talks a lot. His mind seemingly moves a mile a minute and words comes out of his mouth at rapid-fire speed. It's hard to keep up with and keep track of. In 2013, Adidas poached West from Nike and, in 2015, he signed what the athletic brand called "the most partnership between a non-athlete and a sports brand." At the time, West said the move allowed him more freedom creatively. “This partnership illustrates that anyone with a dream can dream without limitations,” the artist said in a press release.
Another thing Mr. West said? That one day, thanks to this partnership, he would be able to make Yeezy sneakers available to the masses. He first said this during a phone call with "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" in 2015, when he waxed poetic about his upcoming New York Fashion Week collection, his evolution as a designer, and what he had in store for his deal with Adidas. He also expressed concern over the violence that was happening when people were trying to buy his sneakers.
"I want to apologize to all the kids and all the parents that can't get the shoes currently because there's only 9,000," West said during an interview with the radio station. "And also, 'cause they're $350 and if they're out of anyone's price range...I just wanna make sure that we keep it safe. I've heard about people getting hurt for sneakers in the past, and I just want everyone to be safe and be patient — just be patient."
And with that, West let the world in on a little secret. "Just be patient because we'll make more Yeezys. Eventually, everybody who wants to get Yeezys will get Yeezys," he said. "Adidas has promised me that, because there's so many kids that have wanted them that couldn't get them. I talked to the heads at Adidas, and they said we can make them."
Well, it took three years, but West is finally making good on his promise. On Friday, the latest Yeezy launch — the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Triple White — will be available to everyone. According to a press release, for the first time ever, the Yeezy sneaker will be released in mass quantities. There are two ways to shop: A pre-sale on September 20 at both adidas.com/YEEZY and YEEZYSUPPLY.com/triple-white. And if you aren't able to get a pair then, you can try your luck during the official drop at adidas.com/YEEZY and YEEZYSUPPLY.com at 12 a.m. (midnight) EST on Friday September 21. Now if he can just do something about the cost...
