Shop Kourtney Kardashian’s Collaboration With PrettyLittleThing

On Thursday, the PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian collection dropped, including party pieces that will see shoppers through those countless holiday mixers, or at the very least a night on the tiles. The reality star wears a plunging black sequined minidress paired with a Muppet-pink (faux?) fur coat and matching stilettos in a campaign image. A yellow fur coat, metallic heels, and a slinky, silver, lingerie-inspired slip dress feature in another sexy shot. The full range has yet to be revealed at this time.