Get Kylie Jenner's $35 Dress Before It Sells Out — Again

In a sea of Birkin bags, Balmain errrything, and jewelry that costs more than my entire year's rent, it's always refreshing to see Kylie Jenner pull a normal and wear something actually affordable. And in this case, at $35, it's actually really affordable.
Earlier this month, the 18-year-old reality star-cum-beauty mogul attended the U.S.A. launch of U.K.-based e-tailer Pretty Little Thing, wearing a bright-orange wrap dress currently sold on its site. The look was very Kim Kardashian circa 2006 (which, I guess, is kind of the same thing as Kylie Jenner circa right now), in that it showed a lot of leg, a lot of cleavage, and a lot of those famous (er, infamous?) curves. And while it may not be the most practical piece of clothing (I'd call this a curb-to-club kind of look), like most other items Jenner wears, it created a frenzy. It sold out completely almost immediately after she was spotted in it.
Thankfully, the reality show gods have blessed us with a re-stock, so if you're looking to pull a Kylie this weekend, you're in luck: The Lauriell Wrap Front Crepe Midi Dress is currently available in the ever-popular bright orange, as well as rose, black, mauve, white, and dusty blue. Sure, it may not be a custom-made couture gown by Olivier Rousteing, but for only $35, well, we'll consider this the next best thing.
