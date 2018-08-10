30+ Kylie Jenner Looks To Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

If you blink your eyes fast enough, the Kardashians all start to look...the same. But sometimes, and we're talking once in a very blue moon, they distinguish themselves from one another. Take Kendall, whose clothes tend to droop until her legs (which are always on display) start. Or Kylie, today's subject, who, for lack of better words, is the family's bodycon queen (succeeding our beloved Kim, of course). The makeup mogul has no shame in her game, and hey, if you got it, flaunt it.
Let's be real: King Kylie kills it every single time. Whether you're down with Kylizzle or not doesn't matter. The proof is in the
pudding Balmain. Because if there's one thing we can learn from the beauty industry's latest billionaire, it's that curves are beautiful. And how we decide to cater to them is up to us. Can we get an amen? Amen. Now, let the slideshow commence.