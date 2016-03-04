How To Fake An Hourglass Figure, From The Kardashians' No. 1 Designer Pal

Olivier Rousteing of Balmain might as well be Olivier Kardashian — his specific aesthetic of beaded minidresses, ruched silk pencil skirts, and strong-shouldered jackets has become the uniform of the #WorldsMostTalkedAbout family. He's so embedded in their look, in fact, that even Kanye was willing to share the stage with him at his own fashion show. And three weeks later, during Rousteing's Balmain presentation in Paris, the Kardashian energy was just as strong. Each outfit looked like a greatest hits mash-up of Kim's, Kris', Kourtney's, Khloe's, and Kylie's (not Kendall's) most memorable looks. While they weren't particularly novel, they did serve as an excellent primer for achieving the Kardashians' most signature fashion silhouette: the hourglass.
With some clever styling tricks and purposeful shape-play, Rousteing gave straight-and-narrow runway models some of that coveted curviness. While you might not be into wearing daytime silk fringe or bodycon dresses with thigh-high boots to live your life in, these hourglass-achieving tips might come in handy the next time you want to accentuate (or just totally fake) a tiny waist, big hips, and a full chest.
