Dropping 26th October, the PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian collection will include party pieces that should see shoppers through those countless Christmas parties, or at the very least a night on the tiles. The reality star wears a plunging black sequinned minidress paired with a Muppet-pink (faux?) fur coat and matching stilettos in a campaign image. A yellow fur coat, metallic heels, and a slinky, silver, lingerie-inspired slip dress feature in another sexy shot. The full range has yet to be revealed at this time.