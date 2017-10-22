Never mind those babies, beauty lines, and beverages. Big sister Kourtney Kardashian's got a special delivery of her own, and it's something we can all wear and share.
Kris Jenner's eldest daughter has collaborated on a fashion collaboration with e-tailer PrettyLittleThing, and, while few details are currently known, it's being touted as "high voltage." Make of that what you will.
Dropping 26th October, the PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian collection will include party pieces that should see shoppers through those countless Christmas parties, or at the very least a night on the tiles. The reality star wears a plunging black sequinned minidress paired with a Muppet-pink (faux?) fur coat and matching stilettos in a campaign image. A yellow fur coat, metallic heels, and a slinky, silver, lingerie-inspired slip dress feature in another sexy shot. The full range has yet to be revealed at this time.
The 38-year-old mother of three isn't the first famous face to partner with the British fast fashion brand, whose fans include her kid sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Olivia Culpo recently collaborated on a PLT range of her own, while Sofia Richie unveiled her collection last year. (Yes, that's the same Sofia Richie who also had a fling with Justin Bieber and is said to be dating Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick. All's fair in love and fashion.)
Shoppers and Kardashian fans can sign up here for the PLT mailing list to get updates about what's in store. Otherwise, check back on the 26th to see which fluffy, fluoro, and foxy fashions your closet will be keeping up with.
