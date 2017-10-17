Damas is of course very beautiful and the perfect model for her own collections but her creations also have mass appeal in their simplicity and accessibility. These are not statement pieces that only a fashion peacock would wear, and the fact that they're mostly under £200 makes them all the more covetable. "I love people who are really eccentric, but I’m not. I prefer to see the woman before the clothes, it’s more about an allure or an attitude. We have just a white T-shirt and jeans that we wear every day. I think it’s more about an attitude and maybe it’s not so easy to be simple, I think it’s all about the detail, the way you wear clothes. Rouje is really feminine and I like that it can fit any woman. Me, I’m 25, Nathalie is twice my age, so it can fit everybody and it’s easy and timeless. It’s funny because now all my friends, my sister and my mother all wear it so we have to call each other to make sure we’re not wearing the same thing!"