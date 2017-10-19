Introducing Autumn's Layering Trend: Dresses Over Trousers

Britain's autumnal weather often brings sartorial dilemmas aplenty. What to wear to combat a frosty morning, stuffy commute, air-conditioned office and toasty pub? We're not quite in winter coat territory, nor is it warm enough to bare too many limbs. The solution? Layering. We hear this phrase thrown around in fashion every year, with little indication of exactly how or what to layer. But fear not; this season it's as easy as paint-by-numbers (thanks to the inspiration to be found both on and off the catwalk) and involves just two items: your favourite dress and some trusty trousers.
Back on the AW17 catwalks, Tibi paired matching silk trousers and ankle-skimming dresses, making a strong argument for head-to-toe colour, while Ellery and Simone Rocha proved that your party dress is work-appropriate when worn over dressed-down trousers. Erdem and Gucci displayed matching lavish brocade pieces, while Stella McCartney clashed textures with sequinned dresses over tassel-hemmed trousers.
Fashion's finest took note, and the following season the streets of fashion month were flooded with clever and contemporary ways to tackle layers. Everyone from Kate Foley and Veronika Heilbrunner to Pandora Sykes and Lisa Aiken styled their dresses over trousers, each spinning the trend in their own way while taking on the unpredictable autumn weather.
So before you despair at the sight of rain, shine and everything in between, click through to find the freshest ways to layer your dresses over your trousers, from waterfall hems to peekaboo bottoms.