Dresses Over Pants: Your Fast-Track To Fall Layering Done Right

Fall in New York City often brings style dilemmas aplenty. What to wear to combat a frosty morning, stuffy commute, air-conditioned office, and toasty bar? We're not quite in winter coat territory, nor is it warm enough to bare too many limbs. The solution? Layering. We hear the word thrown around in fashion every year with little indication of exactly how or what to layer. But fear not; this season it's as easy as paint-by-numbers (thanks to the inspiration to be found both on and off the runway) and involves just two items: your favorite dress, and some trusty trousers.