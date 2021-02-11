Forget Gloves & Beanies — Beyoncé Will Inspire You To Get Elbow-Length Mittens & Puffer Scarves

Ahead of its February 19 release, Beyoncé dropped us some stylish breadcrumbs regarding the forthcoming Ivy Park collection — her third in collaboration with Adidas. All seven photos uploaded to the Ivy Park Instagram account on Wednesday show Queen Bey decked out in matching, caramel-colored pieces from the Icy Park collection. Alongside a form-fitting selection of Latex bodysuits and matching looks, the singer-designer showed off an array of winter-ready accessories, including puffer scarves and elbow-length mittens that would put even Bernie Sanders’ Vermontcore alternatives to shame.
Along with accessories cozy enough to make us excited for the many weeks of winter ahead, Beyoncé also modeled the collection’s outerwear offering, which is equally tempting. Included in the mix are oversized puffer coats (in a stunning metallic color!) for the season’s coldest days to come and lightweight bombers to save for spring’s arrival. Oh, and did we forget to mention the collection’s suede bucket hat? We’ll be sure to add that to the wishlist, too.
In late January, Ivy Park released a sneak peek of the Ivy Park collection via a teaser video on Instagram. In the video, photos of menswear and womenswear looks — including sweatsuits and, everyone’s new favorite, the snowsuit — flashed on screen in between shots of snowy landscapes at night and mountain peaks. At the time, no information was available other than that the collection was “coming soon,” and starred Hailey Bieber and Gucci Mane. Now, the release is just over a week away.
Let’s just say that we — along with Beyoncé’s many, many fans — are counting down the days until we can add those mittens (and so much more) to our shopping carts.