This Adidas Visor Is Big Head-Friendly & Keeps Sweat At Bay

The material on the visor feels pretty soft and flexible, which is probably why it’s extremely comfortable when worn for hours on end. It’s from the Adidas AEROREADY line that’s known for being moisture-absorbing and keeping things dry. That would explain how, even on my sweatiest days, I don’t need to keep on wiping my face from excess liquid. The visor is also made from 87% recycled materials, which was unexpected but definitely a plus. The brim is pretty structured and not too wide, but it provides a proper amount of shade for your face. It’s very simple to put on and comes with a Velcro strap for very easy fastening and adjusting. The Velcro is also ideal because you don’t have to worry about making sure the buttons and clasps are lined up when putting on the visor. It’s also really easy to adjust while on your head. When it gets dirty, I just hand-wash it in my bathroom sink with a bit of detergent or soap. I have thrown it in the wash, and it's actually come out perfectly fine, so that's an option.