19 Plus-Size Hot-Weather Basics That Make Getting Dressed A Breeze

Chichi Offor
Being a human adult is hard. You are solely responsible for your well-being. From making sure you replace your toothbrush and underwear regularly to deciding what to eat on a daily basis, the simple things can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. When my mind is racing a million miles per minute and the executive dysfunction kicks in, I find it helpful to have a substantial collection of rotating staples. Finding solid plus-size basics can be a pain, so I've rounded up options across categories that I really like or even personally own that make getting dressed on the toughest, hottest days that much simpler.

I have been known to find joy in putting on funky statement pants or wearing a top with a loud, vibrant print. However, when my brain fails to compute, I can't go wrong with one of my favorite combos: a white-button-down, bodysuit, and a pair of jeans or pants. I love basics because they're a simple, easy way to look put together no matter the temperature. Keep reading for my personally approved list of basics, including my favorite go-to plus-size button-up and a tank top I'm immediately adding to cart.
Plus-Size Button-Downs

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt, $34.99

Abercrombie and Fitch
Oversized Poplin Button-up Shirt
$50.00$59.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
J.Crew
Relaxed-fit Short-sleeve Baird Mcnutt Iris...
$89.50
J.Crew
H&M
Linen-blend Shirt
$34.99
H&M
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oversized Poplin Button-up Shirt
$50.15$59.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
You've heard it a million times, and I'll say it again: Layering is king, especially when you need a more versatile outfit. In the warmer months, I like to use a button-down shirt as my top layer. This is great for transitional days that can be both cool and toasty or for when you're near bodies of water where the temperature can fluctuate. Cotton is always a solid choice, and I think having at least one linen option in your wardrobe is important.
In the intro picture, I'm wearing the oversize poplin button-up shirt from Abercrombie & Fitch. I will also be buying at least two of the options included here to be very prepared for the days ahead.

Plus-Size Tank Tops

Skims Cotton Rib Tank, $34

Athleta
Conscious Crop D-dd+
$59.00
Athleta
Old Navy
Sleeveless First Layer Tank Two-pack
$8.00$12.00
Old Navy
Skims
Cotton Rib Tank
$34.00$25.00
Skims
H&M
Ribbed Top
$9.99
H&M
I am all about rocking a cropped tank top. I personally love showing my midriff as much as possible. Skims makes really solid basics, and its cotton rib tank is a fan favorite. I threw in a halter neck option for more sexy looks as well as the the full-length two-pack of tanks from Old Navy for an ultimate budget-friendly option.
I personally own the Athleta Consious Crop in two colors, and I swear by it. It has a built-in bra and can be worn for everything from exercise to getting drinks with pals on the weekend!
Plus-Size Bodysuits

Pretty Little Thing Plus Black Cut Out Detail Bodysuit, $38 $17

Parade
Showoff Mesh Bodysuit
$38.00
Parade
PrettyLittleThing
Plus Black Cut Out Detail Bodysuit
$17.00$38.00
PrettyLittleThing
Old Navy
Rib-knit Supima Cotton-blend Bodysuit F
$24.99
Old Navy
Abercrombie and Fitch
Seamless Rib Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit
$33.75$45.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
If I want to wear a full-coverage under-layer, I tend to go for bodysuits since I don't have to worry about keeping them tucked in all day. I love how the Parade bodysuit and the one from Pretty Little Thing have elevated details. However, for simple, no-fuss options, the ones from A&F and Old Navy are perfect. I'm wearing the Abercrombie one in my picture at the top.

Plus-Size Neutral Dresses

Skims Soft Lounge Cut Out Long Slip Dress, $88

Old Navy
Tiered Seersucker All-day Maxi Dress For W...
$39.97$44.99
Old Navy
Skims
Cut Out One Shoulder Dress
$78.00
Skims
Skims
Cut Out Long Slip Dress
$88.00
Skims
Old Navy
Fitted Sleeveless Halter Rib-knit Midi Dre...
$32.00$34.99
Old Navy
The sun is out, so it's time to show a little leg if that's your thing. Skims makes a killer everyday slip dress. My coworkers and I have test-driven the original long slip design, so I'm eager to get my hands on this cutout version. If you are looking for something shorter, Old Navy has a beautiful (and super-affordable) halter rib for under $40. If you love a breezy summer frock, the tiered seersucker maxi dress is for you.

Plus-Size Everyday T-Shirts

Old Navy Short-Sleeve UltraLight Ribbed Cropped T-shirt, $16.99

Parade
Perfect T-shirt
$22.00
Parade
Old Navy
Short-sleeve Ultralite Rib Cropped T-shirt
$16.99
Old Navy
Madewell
Northside Vintage Tee
$18.00$18.50
Madewell
T-shirts are an absolute must-have. I'm a big fan of black and brown T-shirts, however, a a light-blue tee is also a nice option to have in rotation. I've owned various Madewell tees, so I can definitely vouch for the quality. I do really love how the Old Navy one is ribbed and a little cropped too.
