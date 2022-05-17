Being a human adult is hard. You are solely responsible for your well-being. From making sure you replace your toothbrush and underwear regularly to deciding what to eat on a daily basis, the simple things can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. When my mind is racing a million miles per minute and the executive dysfunction kicks in, I find it helpful to have a substantial collection of rotating staples. Finding solid plus-size basics can be a pain, so I've rounded up options across categories that I really like or even personally own that make getting dressed on the toughest, hottest days that much simpler.
I have been known to find joy in putting on funky statement pants or wearing a top with a loud, vibrant print. However, when my brain fails to compute, I can't go wrong with one of my favorite combos: a white-button-down, bodysuit, and a pair of jeans or pants. I love basics because they're a simple, easy way to look put together no matter the temperature. Keep reading for my personally approved list of basics, including my favorite go-to plus-size button-up and a tank top I'm immediately adding to cart.
I have been known to find joy in putting on funky statement pants or wearing a top with a loud, vibrant print. However, when my brain fails to compute, I can't go wrong with one of my favorite combos: a white-button-down, bodysuit, and a pair of jeans or pants. I love basics because they're a simple, easy way to look put together no matter the temperature. Keep reading for my personally approved list of basics, including my favorite go-to plus-size button-up and a tank top I'm immediately adding to cart.
Advertisement
Plus-Size Button-Downs
You've heard it a million times, and I'll say it again: Layering is king, especially when you need a more versatile outfit. In the warmer months, I like to use a button-down shirt as my top layer. This is great for transitional days that can be both cool and toasty or for when you're near bodies of water where the temperature can fluctuate. Cotton is always a solid choice, and I think having at least one linen option in your wardrobe is important.
In the intro picture, I'm wearing the oversize poplin button-up shirt from Abercrombie & Fitch. I will also be buying at least two of the options included here to be very prepared for the days ahead.
Plus-Size Tank Tops
I am all about rocking a cropped tank top. I personally love showing my midriff as much as possible. Skims makes really solid basics, and its cotton rib tank is a fan favorite. I threw in a halter neck option for more sexy looks as well as the the full-length two-pack of tanks from Old Navy for an ultimate budget-friendly option.
I personally own the Athleta Consious Crop in two colors, and I swear by it. It has a built-in bra and can be worn for everything from exercise to getting drinks with pals on the weekend!
Advertisement
Plus-Size Bodysuits
If I want to wear a full-coverage under-layer, I tend to go for bodysuits since I don't have to worry about keeping them tucked in all day. I love how the Parade bodysuit and the one from Pretty Little Thing have elevated details. However, for simple, no-fuss options, the ones from A&F and Old Navy are perfect. I'm wearing the Abercrombie one in my picture at the top.
Plus-Size Neutral Dresses
The sun is out, so it's time to show a little leg if that's your thing. Skims makes a killer everyday slip dress. My coworkers and I have test-driven the original long slip design, so I'm eager to get my hands on this cutout version. If you are looking for something shorter, Old Navy has a beautiful (and super-affordable) halter rib for under $40. If you love a breezy summer frock, the tiered seersucker maxi dress is for you.
Plus-Size Everyday T-Shirts
T-shirts are an absolute must-have. I'm a big fan of black and brown T-shirts, however, a a light-blue tee is also a nice option to have in rotation. I've owned various Madewell tees, so I can definitely vouch for the quality. I do really love how the Old Navy one is ribbed and a little cropped too.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.