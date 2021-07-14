Girlfriend Collective’s Ribbed Bodysuits Are An Ultimate Summer Layering Piece

Sustainable activewear brand (and all-around fan-favorite) Girlfriend Collective has once again outdone itself. The eco-conscious athleisure brand has launched two bodysuit styles, the Scoop and the High Neck, in either a brief or thong bottom. And, in keeping with Girlfriend Collective's ethos, these XXS-through-6XL onesies are crafted from the brand's ribbed FLOAT fabric derived from recycled plastics that have been salvaged from landfills. These easy pull-ons also dropped at an ideal time — bodysuits are a summer must-have thanks to their versatility. They reliably create that tucked-in look with shorts or skirts and serve as an essential undergarment if you've got something sheer to layer atop. Girlfriend Collective's new release can even function as activewear thanks to the built-in bra support. (Plus, who doesn't want to skip a bra on a hot summer day?) Hurry and snag your fave colorway ASAP — before you're relegated to waitlist status.
Perfect for showing off your décolletage, the Girlfriend Collective Scoop Bodysuit features a lower-cut neckline, wide (non-adjustable) straps, and a similarly low scoop back. Since it has a built-in bra, you don't have to worry about bands or straps showing, either.
Unlike the Scoop above, the Girlfriend Collective High Neck Bodysuit boasts adjustable spaghetti straps — with the halter-style neckline sitting much higher and a backside that runs straight across. It also comes with a built-in bra and the option to choose a brief or thong bottom.
