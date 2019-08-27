None of us really need ten pairs of black leggings — or ten pieces of any single type of clothing for that matter, probably — if each and every one of those pieces doesn’t make us feel great when we put them on. Why feel “just OK” about clothes when you can feel amazing? Leggings might not seem like the most exciting, groundbreaking type of clothing in the world. But feeling good about your clothes every day, in every moment, especially if you are a size that is often ignored in the fashion world — well, that actually is kind of groundbreaking.