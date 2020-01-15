Hot Tip: The Best Bodysuits Are On Amazon

After receiving one hot tip from Refinery29 readers on the bodysuit as a winter-outfit essential that keeps them warm and lookin' cute, we started a shopping hunt to locate the best place to buy one. Where did we land? Amazon, aka an affordable-bodysuit wonderland.
The one-piece style is not just a glorified (ahem, adult-acceptable) version of the leotard: it's a trusted fashion favorite for layering; it's easy to dress up or down; it comes in a range of figure-flattering styles; it makes daring necklines feel safe and simple cuts feel sexy. But don't just take our word for it...
Let the lineup of chic and well-under-$50 Amazon bodysuits ahead do all the talking — from deep V-necks to classic cotton tees, romantic ruffles, lace trim, and a smoldering see-through sleeve or two.
