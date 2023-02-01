The 12 Best Plus-Size One-Pieces That Make Getting Dressed Effortless

How are your new year's resolutions going? If they've already fallen victim to the never-ending experience that is January, we don't blame you. But a new (blessedly shorter!) month is just beginning, we have a suggestion for a new resolution that you'll actually want to keep. For 2023, we're resolving to stock up on even more one-and-done outfits.
The beauty of one-piece outfits like jumpsuits, rompers, and overalls is that looking put-together is effortless — pick one, and your outfit is done. Don’t get me wrong, dresses are great too, but being plus size, my thighs chafe, and wearing jumpsuits eliminates that worry for me (there are also really excellent anti-chafing products out there to help with this, but I digress.)
There are so many options to choose from, and they range from formal to athleisure and everything in between. It just makes everything so much easier in the morning and makes for less laundry at the end of the week. How can you say no to that?!
If you are looking for one-and-done outfits to alleviate some of the decision fatigue in your life, check out these 12 plus-size one-pieces we love, and think you'll love, too.
