Kent’s Sustainable Cotton Underwear Is 100% Compostable

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
We take our coverage relating to the forces down under very seriously. From our deep dives on period underwear and menstrual cups to detailed round-ups of cotton underwear, plus-size underwear, and affordable-sexy lingerie, it’s clear we’re exhaustive when it comes to matters of the vag. And, as Earth Month comes to a close, we figured it would be the perfect time to highlight one of our favorite destinations for sustainable underthings: Kent. We think the brand deserves to be in the spotlight for its efforts in producing a luxe lineup of fully cotton, compostable underwear.
We take our coverage relating to the forces down under very seriously. From our deep dives on period underwear and menstrual cups to detailed round-ups of cotton underwear, plus-size underwear, and affordable-sexy lingerie, it’s clear we’re exhaustive when it comes to matters of the vag. And, as Earth Month comes to a close, we figured it would be the perfect time to highlight one of our favorite destinations for sustainable underthings: Kent. We think the brand deserves to be in the spotlight for its efforts in producing a luxe lineup of fully cotton, compostable underwear.
Advertisement
It’s no secret that undergarments made from natural fibers have many benefits, including air flow, breathability, and bacteria-combatting qualities. However, few panties can claim to break down and become one with the soil –– and in a mere 90 days, for that matter. Through “months of research, trials, and fittings,” according to the brand’s website, founder Stacy Grace created a pair of undies that are not only made from organic fibers but can also return to nature when they’re no longer of use. The no-frills basic styles like the brief, hipster, high-waist, and thong are perfect for uncomplicated everyday day wear, and the underwear is made from the softest, most luxurious-feeling Supima cotton too. The fits also have wearers satsified: One reviewer raved that they experienced “no ride up or slip down” while wearing the skivvies.
As far as colorways go, Kent’s focus is on neutrals (black and white), but occasionally other hues are available in small-batch, limited edition colors. The whole collection also happens to be available in a moderate amount of sizes from XS - 3XL. If you’re curious about Kent’s sustainable underwear, read on to learn about the various underwear cuts and sets available to add to your cart now.
Organic Cotton Bikini, $18
If you like a solid day-to-day style with a little cheekiness, go for the organic cotton bikini. The style is a customer favorite and are the reason many become Kent converts. "It is hard to describe how a bikini can be so flattering, but they just look so good from every angle and give your butt a boost in the right way,” one reviewer explained.
Advertisement
Organic Cotton Hipster, $18
While the hipster is more of a full-coverage style, it doesn't have a very high waist, making it great for pairing with lower rise clothing styles. In particular, a reviewer loves that "the elastic is also the perfect amount of stretch without digging in at all." All-day ease and comfort without restriction is the hallmark of a quality hipster.
Organic Cotton High-Waist Brief, $18
This high-waist brief is the most reviewed pair on the Kent website. Reviewers had lots to say about this modest-yet-lovely pair of underthings. One reviewer raved that, on laundry day, "these are among the first of my rotation to be worn right off the drying rack." This same reviewer went on to explain how they've "worn them so so many times", yet after a hand-wash and hang dry they're as good as new.
Organic Cotton Thong, $18
For those that think less is more, the organic cotton thong is a solid choice. According to one reviewer, "The KENT thong is such a flattering design, stays in place, and is high quality." Eco-friendly and expert design? That sounds like a win-win in our book.
The Trio, $48
Kent’s three-pack features three different Kent underwear designs in one. You’ll earn a discount by buying in bundles, and customers can opt for either a set of mixed styles or three of the same silhouette. (It’s definitely worth looking into the latter if you find yourself obsessing over a single style.)
The Work Week, $75
Advertisement
For those working from 9 to 5 on Monday to Friday, this undie five-pack could help streamline the morning rush. There is a pair that will match well with any type of clothing you decide to wear on a given day.
The Full Week, $98
If you don't want to put any energy into planning out when you're going to get to wash that load of intimates, snag a seven-day pack of undies. Kent takes the guesswork outside of your underwear drawer and allows you ignore your laundry pile for just a little bit longer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.