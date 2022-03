6 Period Underwear Brands That Your Flow Needs To Know

While period underwear is nothing new, Thinx is often credited with taking the absorbent panty mainstream. The brand’s eye-catching ads and attractive designs got period underwear on many people's radar for the first time. To top it off, last year Thinx completely revamped their sizing to create more accurate plus-size optionsThe brand's super hip hugger underwear in particular has been a tried-and-true favorite. Designed to hold up to five tampons' worth of blood, it's one of the most popular pairs of period underwear of all time with 4.8 stars and almost 2,500 reviews. One reviewer explains, "I like using these at night on heavy days. They are so much more comfortable than a pad!" I've also gotten the chance to try these out, and they most definitely live up to all the hype. I never once leak even after wearing these for hours on my heaviest days.Shop