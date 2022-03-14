6 Period Underwear Brands That Your Flow Needs To Know

Stylist Karla Welch’s Period Company's modest product offerings may initially give you pause, but sometimes simple is best. The handful of styles that they do offer leaves little to be desired: Not only is the XS-6X size range extensive, but the fact that you can score a quality pair of flow-taming underthings for only 12 bucks is more than enough of a reason to give Period Company a go.



This pair is its most popular and most reviewed. With over 4.1 stars and 400 reviews, it's made from organic cotton and is designed to give you confidence on your heaviest flow days. One reviewer raves, "I've been using them for the past two months, and I am in love. I haven't had any leaks, not even overnight." Patrons also rave about the company's responsive customer service. Just note that these run large, so keep that in mind when considering making a purchase.