6 Period Underwear Brands That Your Flow Needs To Know

You're on your period. The inevitable flood gates open as Aunt Flo takes over. There are many methods to tame the red-washed waves: a classic tampon, pads, menstrual cups, or period underwear. The latter has been skyrocketing in popularity in recent years. There are countless period underwear brands joining the market every day. Since it can be tough to find clarity in all the retail noise, we’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite period underwear brands.
Whether you’re looking for a size-inclusive option that goes up to a 6X, a seamless pair of period undies, or one with extensive customer reviews, there's something that's perfect for your leaky situation.
Thinx
Size Range: XS-4XL
While period underwear is nothing new, Thinx is often credited with taking the absorbent panty mainstream. The brand’s eye-catching ads and attractive designs got period underwear on many people's radar for the first time. To top it off, last year Thinx completely revamped their sizing to create more accurate plus-size options
The brand's super hip hugger underwear in particular has been a tried-and-true favorite. Designed to hold up to five tampons' worth of blood, it's one of the most popular pairs of period underwear of all time with 4.8 stars and almost 2,500 reviews. One reviewer explains, "I like using these at night on heavy days. They are so much more comfortable than a pad!" I've also gotten the chance to try these out, and they most definitely live up to all the hype. I never once leak even after wearing these for hours on my heaviest days.
Knix
Size Range: XL-XXXXL
Knix was initially on our radar because of the popularity of their regular line of underwear styles. However, we quickly got turned onto the optimum protection their leakproof period undies provide.
And if you think leak-proof protection means full-coverage underwear, think again. As far as thongs go, we love the clean, simple design of this Knix pair. With 4.5 out of 5 stars and 562 reviews, it's a crowd favorite as well. If you have been afraid to wear thongs during your period, those days are over. A reviewer even explains that it works so well they "can now do CrossFit and have NO worries" during their period.
The Period Company
Size Range: XS-6X
Stylist Karla Welch’s Period Company's modest product offerings may initially give you pause, but sometimes simple is best. The handful of styles that they do offer leaves little to be desired: Not only is the XS-6X size range extensive, but the fact that you can score a quality pair of flow-taming underthings for only 12 bucks is more than enough of a reason to give Period Company a go.
This pair is its most popular and most reviewed. With over 4.1 stars and 400 reviews, it's made from organic cotton and is designed to give you confidence on your heaviest flow days. One reviewer raves, "I've been using them for the past two months, and I am in love. I haven't had any leaks, not even overnight." Patrons also rave about the company's responsive customer service. Just note that these run large, so keep that in mind when considering making a purchase.
Proof
Size Range: XS-3XL
Proof has over 10 different styles designed to support you for various types of leakages, from period bleeding to bladder mishaps. You can buy pairs that are best for lighter days but Proof definitely has underwear for the heavier flow days too. With only modest sizing and color options, Proof's real claim to fame is its leakproof technology. The reinforced parts of the underwear that absorb menstrual bleeding covers more than just the crotch area, making it suitable for bladder leaks as well as heavy days.
While this pair boasts a modest 36 review, I personally tried them on. They didn't feel super thick and uncomfortable despite their leak-proof design. It also might be a brand to watch: Another reviewer was really surprised at the protection level provided. "Nothing has ever done that for me! I've tried various brands - this is by far the best. I highly recommend," they explain.
Modibodi
Size Range: 2XS-2XL
This Australian period underwear company has slowly been making waves in the feminine hygiene space. The brand does a handful of things really well, including beautiful product design, vast color options, a popular teen line, and, most impressively, period underwear with a seamless design. While there are some styles that go up to a 6X on the Modibodi site, the seamless line unfortunately only seems to go up to 2XL.
With 4.6 out of 5 stars and 100 reviews, the seam-free line is a force. This pair is ideal for those that love coverage but need a slightly more flexible style than a brief. The seam-free range of period panties was designed to fit the contours of your body, so it may feel snug initially. Modibodi recommends washing and wearing twice to get a true comfy feel for the fit. An enthusiastic reviewer writes, "these seamless ones are far and above the most comfortable [ones I've tried]."
TomboyX
Size Range: 3XS-6X
TomboyX was founded by two self-proclaimed tomboys who wanted to feel reflected in the underwear space. The brand is dedicated to being a safe space for all LGBTQIA+ people, and that mission extends to period underwear. If you are looking for gender-neutral or inclusive styles then this is definitely the retailer to check out. They also have one of the most inclusive size ranges I've seen as well.
While the brand doesn’t have reviews on its site, it does offer insight that the boy short is "our most popular style" on the underwear's product page. They are also specifically designed to eliminate any instances of wedgies, and the carefully placed seams won't irritate or chafe the body.
