Thinx Relaunches New & Improved Plus-Size Period Underwear

Underwear preferences are personal. But, regardless of whether you fancy yourself a cotton underwear connoisseur or a devout member of the very comfortable thong canon, anyone who menstruates can relate to the struggle that is ruining a good pair of panties. Sifting through a sea of period-care products for the best tampons or menstrual cups or pads that will protect our underwear from that scarlet stain is a neverending quest — one that recently got a lot easier for plus-size women, thanks to Thinx. The leading brand in period underwear (aka washable and reusable underwear that's strategically crafted from ultra-absorbent, moisture-wicking, odor-controlling, and leak-resistant materials) just revamped its signature pairs in plus-friendly sizes (X-4X) featuring a new-and-improved fit. For some, this might be a bit confusing because the brand did carry plus-sizes originally — however, based on customer feedback, Thinx's design team acknowledged there was still room for improving the problem-solving panties. "We recognize the plus-size community has been overlooked in not only fashion, but also in period care, and it’s been important for us to help bridge that gap for those who have expressed a desire to be a part of our brand," Maria Molland, Thinx's CEO, expressed.
When revamping the plus-size offerings, Thinx put a lot of extra focus into testing the fit across the hip, waist, and leg holes; considering real and diverse consumers of every size to ensure the best possible coverage for anyone in need of period protection. “Our goal through every product we make is to make sure our customers feel confident and protected while wearing Thinx," said Courtney Newman, Thinx's Director of Product Design. “We spent two years testing and crafting our plus collection to make sure it had a comfortable, smooth fit in all the right places and we're super proud of the end result," Newman added. Thinx's re-launched plus-size period underwear is currently available in the brand's classic styles in addition to a selection of period-proof apparel, too. No matter how heavy the flow — or, whether or not you prefer thong-style undies over cotton briefs — there's a pair of protective panties for you in Thinx's mix. Check out the full plus-size collection here.
