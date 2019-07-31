Periods. If you're a woman, chances are you are you get 'em every month, and between cramps and leaking, they can sometimes be pretty frustrating to deal with. Luckily, the invention of period underwear has made avoiding leaks more attainable than ever, not to mention they're much more comfortable than wearing a maxi pad or tampon for hours on end.
In today's social media-driven age, talking about periods (and the undies we wear during our periods, by extension) is far from the taboo subject it used to be; and with period undies being anything but a niche category, you can readily find them everywhere from Amazon to Nordstrom — not to mention, at more price points than ever before. Well, calling all free bleeders: we've rounded up the best period undies to rock during your cycle, ranging from a breathable bamboo pair to a thong so comfortable, you'll want to wear it even when Aunt Flo isn't in town.
